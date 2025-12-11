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An epochal bloodletting in Iran
A conversation with Shay Khatiri
Published on The Cosmopolitan Globalist
•
Jan 15
39:52
Venezuela, Sovereignty, and Oil
A defense for the raid on moral and policy grounds
Jan 5
•
Shay Khatiri
5
1
December 2025
Is Everything Reagan's Fault?
An event the American Enterprise Institute gives us insight into the problems with Congress
Dec 11, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
1
1
Four Ways to Read the National Security Strategy
A graduate professor, Jake Sullivan, a West Coast Straussian, and I walk into a bar...
Dec 10, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
5
4
Ilhan Omar: The Immigration Villain
And the best friend of far-right
Dec 9, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
5
4
3
The Pursuit of Abundance in a Bureaucratic System
Lessons learned in government about power, caution, and why change so often stalls from the inside.
Published on The Bench
•
Dec 4, 2025
November 2025
Is A Ceasefire In Ukraine Such A Bad Idea?
As long as it is not confused with a permanent peace.
Nov 30, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
5
1
1
Whose Fault Are the Groypers?
Other than their parents
Nov 19, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
5
2
4
From Berlin to Beijing, It's All Eurasia
A brief history of 2,000 years
Nov 18, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
4
2
1
Introducing The World Islands
And The Right Struggle
Nov 17, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
3
What Darius Feared—And the Mullahs Have Wrought
Lies, Enemies, and Drought
Nov 10, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
4
October 2025
Netanyahu Isn't Getting the Credit He Deserves for the Ceasefire
And Trump deserves credit too, but not for brokering the ceasefire.
Oct 16, 2025
•
Shay Khatiri
4
2
© 2026 Shay Khatiri
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